Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Shares Gap Up to $81.00

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.00, but opened at $84.50. Altus Strategies shares last traded at $83.57, with a volume of 21,720 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £59.23 million and a PE ratio of -42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 26.80 and a quick ratio of 26.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.47.

Altus Strategies Company Profile

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) Gold Project and Lakanfla Gold Project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole Gold Project and Pitiangoma Est Gold Project located in Southern Mali; Laboum Gold Project located in Northern Cameroon; Agdz Copper-Silver Project, Takzim Copper-Zinc Project, Zaer Copper Project, and Ammas Zinc-Lead Project located in Central Morocco; Daro Copper-Gold Project, Zager Copper-Gold Project, and Tigray-Afar Copper-Silver Project located in Northern Ethiopia; Zolowo Gold Project and Leopard Rock Gold Prospect located in Western Liberia; and Prikro Gold Project located in Eastern CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

