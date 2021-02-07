Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

