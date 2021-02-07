Alteryx (AYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Alteryx to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alteryx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AYX opened at $133.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average is $125.38. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.70, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $3,369,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,225,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,283,471 shares of company stock worth $261,174,162 in the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

