Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $18.30 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $18.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $15.92. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,470.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $18.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $19.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $75.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,793.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,651.17. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

