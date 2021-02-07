Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $33.58 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $855.85 million, a P/E ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 2.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOSL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,480,854.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Insiders have sold 184,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

