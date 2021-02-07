Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$47.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s previous close.

AP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$36.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.49 and a one year high of C$60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

