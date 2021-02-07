Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Up to $28.90

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $30.45. Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 138,076 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71.

In related news, insider Harry Rein bought 24,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £6,572.88 ($8,587.51).

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

