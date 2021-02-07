Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been given a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €211.46 ($248.78).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €195.70 ($230.24) on Friday. Allianz SE has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of €198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €184.03.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

