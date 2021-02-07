Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $630.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $618.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Align Technology from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $625.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $481.71.

ALGN opened at $620.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $542.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.88. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after buying an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Align Technology by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after buying an additional 141,709 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Align Technology by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 139,592 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

