Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lowered by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $265.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.37. The company has a market cap of $718.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.