Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Growth Interface Management LLC

Growth Interface Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 6.6% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,355,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,013,683,000 after buying an additional 128,017 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $265.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.89 and its 200 day moving average is $268.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $718.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

