Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

ARE stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.70. 638,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,048. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,626 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,135 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,008,000 after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

