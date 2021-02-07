Akropolis Trading Up 111.7% This Week (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Akropolis has a total market cap of $101.71 million and approximately $48.93 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 111.7% higher against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00063044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.53 or 0.01114121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,361.17 or 0.06225890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00049563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00032182 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,320,692 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

