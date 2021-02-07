AIREA plc (AIEA.L) (LON:AIEA) Shares Up 1.8%

AIREA plc (AIEA.L) (LON:AIEA) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.90 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). Approximately 4,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 17,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.49. The company has a market cap of £11.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67.

About AIREA plc (AIEA.L) (LON:AIEA)

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AIREA plc (AIEA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIREA plc (AIEA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.