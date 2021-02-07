Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.58 ($114.80).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €93.42 ($109.91) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.15. Airbus SE has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

