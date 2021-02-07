Airbloc Hits Market Cap of $2.66 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $2.66 million and $41,612.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00063084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.21 or 0.01141846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.52 or 0.06332949 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00050527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023366 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.