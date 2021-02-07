Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.07.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $253.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.