AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Down 7.6%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.47. 4,751,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,831,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 214.90%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Luisa Ingargiola sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 322,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 717,846 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

