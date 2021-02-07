Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,325,000 after buying an additional 152,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,843.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

AFL opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

