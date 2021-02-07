Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARPO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

In other Aerpio Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

ARPO stock remained flat at $$1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.02.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

