AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of AER opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.27 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($7.73). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 8.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,350,000 after acquiring an additional 399,671 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,696 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 45.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after acquiring an additional 634,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

