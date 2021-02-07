AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,127 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.18.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $202.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

