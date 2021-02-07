AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 128,546 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

UL opened at $55.02 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.99%.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

