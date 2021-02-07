AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after buying an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after buying an additional 1,055,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after buying an additional 479,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $38,211,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLY. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $113.15 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $88.74.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $732,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,293,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,141 shares of company stock worth $10,053,886. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

