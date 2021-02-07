AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,458.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 189,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $16,258,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after purchasing an additional 58,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 871.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 53,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $171.59 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $120.70 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

