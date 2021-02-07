AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 70,366 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 625.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,366 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 50.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 455.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $560,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSEP opened at $28.19 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.