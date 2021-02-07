AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,781 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $146,151.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,375 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.74.

FFIV stock opened at $199.14 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $211.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

