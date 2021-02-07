Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Reduced by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

