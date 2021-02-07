Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Loop Capital

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of WMS opened at $99.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock valued at $151,501,989. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

