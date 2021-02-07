Addison Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,100,000 after purchasing an additional 170,883 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,582 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 45,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.