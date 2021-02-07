Addison Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,460,000 after purchasing an additional 295,047 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter.

NUMV stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

