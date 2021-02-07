Addison Advisors LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Insiders sold a total of 1,570,936 shares of company stock valued at $78,294,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.