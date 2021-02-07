Addison Advisors LLC Invests $456,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average is $122.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

