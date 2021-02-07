Addison Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $21.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

