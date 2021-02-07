Addison Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sysco by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 55,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Sysco stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,100.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

