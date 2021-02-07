Add.xyz Achieves Market Capitalization of $884,182.59 (PLT)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Add.xyz token can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $884,182.59 and approximately $324,791.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00062538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.37 or 0.01134922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,392.25 or 0.06279368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022865 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015152 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:PLT) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

Add.xyz Token Trading

