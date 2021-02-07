Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells $404,390.85 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total transaction of $404,390.85.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $253.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

