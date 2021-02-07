Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (LON:ASEI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.20 Per Share

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (LON:ASEI) announced a dividend on Friday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust stock opened at GBX 309 ($4.04) on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 194.36 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 406 ($5.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £149.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 314.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 280.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other news, insider Mark White purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £65,200 ($85,184.22).

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

