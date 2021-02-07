AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.
ELUXY opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
