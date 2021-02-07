AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

ELUXY opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

