97,893 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,989,000. Apple makes up about 8.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

