9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

NMTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,763,066 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

