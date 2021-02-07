9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.
NMTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,763,066 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
