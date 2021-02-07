855 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Gentex by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 565,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 67,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 6.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

