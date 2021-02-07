6,891 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,788,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,017,000 after buying an additional 92,395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 35,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,533.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NULG opened at $59.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.