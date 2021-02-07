5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Raymond James

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VNP. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$2.90 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

TSE VNP opened at C$4.13 on Friday. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.45 million and a PE ratio of 68.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.31.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

