$58.71 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to post sales of $58.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.10 million. HealthStream posted sales of $62.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $241.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.01 million to $242.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $222.86 million, with estimates ranging from $214.92 million to $230.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.93 million, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,412,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 91.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 204,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HealthStream by 36.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 92,647 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Recommended Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.