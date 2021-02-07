5,667 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 515.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Invitae by 51.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

Invitae stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $230,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,649 shares of company stock worth $36,011,709 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

