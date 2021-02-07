5,658 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,453,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,409,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,326,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,292,000.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $40.44 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

