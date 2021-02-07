52,800 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 480,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 451,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 278,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 42,524 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

