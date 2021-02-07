5,131 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

