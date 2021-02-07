4NEW Price Tops $0.0005 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. One 4NEW token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. 4NEW has a market cap of $28,481.50 and $5,164.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 215.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 4NEW

KWATT is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

